SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Searching for a healthy recipe that doesn’t skip out on flavor? Our good friend, chef Austin Buhler, has you covered with his teriyaki chicken rice bowls!

Ingredients:

● 1 ½ lbs boneless skinless chicken thighs

● 1/4 cup soy sauce

● 1/4 cup brown sugar

● ¼ cup honey

● 1/4 cup water

● 1 tablespoon rice vinegar

● 1 clove garlic, minced

● 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil

● 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

● 1/2 teaspoon ginger puree

● 1 tablespoon olive oil

● sliced green onions for serving

● cooked rice for serving

Instructions:

1. Heat oven to 350*F.

2. In a bowl, combine all the ingredients except for chicken, green onions, & rice.

3. Place the chicken thighs in a large oven-safe pan or Dutch oven and pour the sauce mixture over top.

4. Cover pan and place into the oven. Cook for 45 minutes or until the chicken is tender and can be shredded with gentle pressure. Do not discard sauce.

5. Shred the chicken into the sauce and serve over steamed rice.

6. Garnish with green onions

Don’t forget to check out more of Austin’s great recipes on his Instagram accounts, @chefaustinbuhler or @buhlersgourmet, and on his website!