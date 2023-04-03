TAYLORSVILLE, UT (Good Things Utah) – Nothing beats the classic pairing of a burger and fries! Justin Newbold and Bryson Singletary are the owners of Patty Shack, the newest burger joint in Taylorsville, who shared some of their favorite menu items with us.

Patty Shack opened just a couple of months ago in October 2022. Their location is not what you would expect, they’re found in a residential area with no other surrounding businesses. While their menu isn’t huge, they have definitely perfected the items that they do offer.

The Patty Daddy is their signature burger topped with every topping your heart could imagine. A triple stack of patties, pastrami, bacon, cheese, grilled onion mushroom, onion, lettuce, and tomato come together for the perfect bite every time.

They also offer a double bacon cheeseburger, a menu staple that everyone loves. A burger patty with bacon and cheese topped with any other topping you need to make this burger for your liking. If you like to keep it simple, their double cheeseburger never disappoints.

Fresh, never frozen beef and cooked to order combined with hand-sliced toppings that are chopped fresh every day. “It’s just like arts and crafts”, said Bryson. Patty Shack has dine-in at their Taylorsville location and offers delivery and pick-up at their Salt Lake ghost kitchen. Find more from them on their website, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.