Did you watch The Bachelor finale? We sure did!

- On Good Things Utah today – ABC makes a big announcement, the network is closing it’s talk shows and television news programs to studio audiences for the time being because of the Coronavirus. We’ll tell you which shows will be impacted. Plus, did you see The Bachelor last night? It was definitely one of the most dramatic finales Bachelor Nation has ever seen. Pete got engaged, but now he’s not, his family is upset and Hannah Ann has moved on? There’s a lot to break down for you this morning. And finally, the new hair thinning technique that will make you gasp! You have to see this video.
- And at the end of the show, feeling stressed? Brian has four yoga poses that will have you feeling zen in no time. Hope you join us for a Wednesday edition of GTU.