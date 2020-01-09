Did you know brow lifts can improve your vision?

Dr. Courtney Crombie MD, of University of Utah Health joined Good Things Utah to talk about the benefits of brow lifts. Brow Lifts can not only improve your appearance, but can also benefit your vision (sagging brows can reduce your vision).

What is an Endoscopic Brow lift?

An endoscopic brow lift is also an outpatient procedure and takes between one and two hours. Your surgeon will make three small incisions just behind your hairline and use a camera on a scope and absorb-able plates to pull and secure your skin back. The procedure is meant to raise your brow and tighten the skin on your forehead. Any extra skin is removed.

Brow lifts, also known as forehead lifts, reduce the appearance of wrinkle lines on your forehead. Brow lifts can also correct:

Sagging brows or deep furrows between your eyes.

Lines on the bridge of your nose and between the eyes.

Frown lines and vertical creases between your eyebrows.

Wrinkled skin or eyelids blocking your vision.

To learn more about endoscopic brow lifts or to schedule an appointment, visit uofuhealth.org/facialplasticsurgery.

