- On Good Things Utah this morning – A loud “boom” heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials said Saturday. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m., with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard the “boom,” The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted that his office confirmed it was not related to any seismic activity or military installations. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office wrote in a tweet that its lightning detection mapper likely picked up the meteor’s trail flash, which officials said seemed to be confirmed by witness video in Roy. South Salt Lake resident Wendi Melling was just heading out the door Saturday morning when she heard the noise, which she described as a “loud deep booming sound” followed by a few seconds of rumbling.
- Plus, one author beautifully describes all the feels that happen when your kids go to college: “I wrote this article two weeks after I dropped my oldest child at a huge university thousands of miles away from home. For me, it was not a great two weeks. My feelings reminded me of the start of my baby girl’s life. After those first chaotic, emotional few weeks, I called my college best friend, who had a baby 4 months earlier, and said, “Why did you not tell me about all the crazy post-birth trauma I would experience?” And she said: “Because you would not have believed me.” Here are things I wish I had known about the weeks following college drop-off. Of course, all parent-child relationships are different, as are all college atmospheres. But I would not have believed these things to be true a month before that first big goodbye. (And at the end, I’ve added one more thing I learned… a year later.)” Tune in for her tips or click here for more: https://www.today.com/parents/6-things-i-wish-i-d-known-dropping-my-girl-t115750
- And an Ohio boy was surprised with a puppy for his 12th birthday this week and his emotional reaction has social media users tearing up alongside him. Sarah Grimpo shared a TikTok video of her son’s big surprise that has since been viewed more than 30 million times in just two days! The video shows Grimpo’s son Adam unwrapping a birthday present, which turns out to be a “Stranger Things”-themed walkie-talkie dog toy and another basketball dog toy. “He’s been begging for a dog since he was 3 years old….” text superimposed in the video reads. Adam appears amused by the gifts, squeaking the walkie-talkie toy. Grimpo, who filmed the clip, can be heard saying off camera, “Are you serious? They’re dog toys? I’m so sorry, bud, I guess you’re gonna need a dog.” Grimpo’s husband Tim then walks up behind Adam, holding a furry bundle in his arms. Cue the tears! Hope you tune in with us for a fun Monday show this morning on GTU Hour One.
Did you hear that loud ‘boom’ Saturday morning?
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
