Did you get your mail-in ballot? Why you should send it in now

- On GTU second hour this morning – Thousands of Utahns are receiving their ballots in the mail this week. So is it safe to send it back in? We’ll tell you what state officials are saying and why it’s so important to not wait.
- Plus, is Thanksgiving cancelled this year? Dr. Fauci says Americans should consider safety of family members when they think about holiday gatherings over the next few months. We’ll tell you what he recommends instead.
- And foster parents are needed now more than ever, Surae tells us how easy it is to change the life of a child. And speaking of children, the cutest Halloween costumes are selling out quickly! We have options for even your tiniest toddler.
- And the donut that is sweet AND spicy! Why everyone is talking about the Halloween treat that no one saw coming… Hope you join us for the new second hour of GTU!