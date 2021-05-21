Did the pandemic make you socially awkward and how to have a peaceful summer with your kids

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Shake Shack is expanding its vaccination promotion in New York to all Shack locations in the U.S., excluding airports, stadiums and ballparks, to encourage even more Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Starting May 21 through June 12, Shake Shack is offering free Crinkle Cut Fries with the purchase of any burger or chicken sandwich by showing proof of vaccination in-store. The promotion kicked off in New York last week and is part of Shake Shack’s ongoing commitment to support the communities in which it operates.
- Plus, did COVID-19 make you socially awkward? If you answer yes, you aren’t alone – The coronavirus pandemic left us fumbling with our uncertainties about the future from the privacy of our homes, feeling a lifetime away from many of the people we love most. There’s no question that the sudden, dispiriting changes that swept across our communities and social infrastructures have since dug their roots into our internal landscapes, too. In fact, the data has become clear: scientists have tracked a massive surge in depression. So as the world slowly begins to reopen, it raises an important question: after having spent so much time away from each other, falling in or out of love behind screens, logging into Zoom to celebrate a milestone birthday with friends, being counseled and consoled through apps, and keeping at least six feet of distance while roaming the produce aisle, what if it feels weird to engage with each other in real life again? Nicea has tips from psychologists that can help.
- And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning backyard poultry farmers that their chickens may be linked to a growing salmonella outbreak. The notice of investigation, posted Thursday, said 163 people are confirmed to have been sickened across 43 states. Surae has the symptoms to watch out for.
- And in today’s Parenting Moment, our parenting coach Amanda Anderson Cooney shared with us how to have a peaceful summer with your kids this year. She says it’s easier than you think if you can just remember the word CONNECT. Each letter is a different tip that will help you maximize your time with the kids and make it more peaceful than ever!
- And we end the show with Friday Fishbowl Questions. Find out who is always late (yikes), who Nicea would want to spend an entire day with, and what Brian would do if he were invisible? Hmmm… Hope you join us for a fun Friday edition of GTU.