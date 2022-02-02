Did Kristen Bell really drink all that wine in her new Netflix hit?

- On GTU this morning – Happy Groundhog Day AND get ready for more winter! Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Wednesday, meaning that if you believe in a groundhog’s ability to predict the weather — we’re in for six more weeks of winter. Phil and his friends at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, have been predicting the seasons since 1887, according to his website. Though Phil has no meteorology degree, every year on February 2, the United States tunes in for his prediction.
- And Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from “The View” for two weeks after facing wide criticism for her remarks that the Holocaust was “not about race.” Goldberg’s suspension was announced in a statement released by ABC News public relations on Tuesday night. “Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments,” reads a statement attributed to Kim Godwin, president at ABC News. “While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”
- Plus, Hollywood has a way of making everything look real. In Kristen Bell’s new show, “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window,” she plays Anna, a woman with a drinking problem, who believes that she might have witnessed a murder one day while strongly being under the influence. Although it looked like Bell was making her character’s alcoholism look real by drinking glasses and glasses of wine on set, she said that she actually substituted a healthier substance while making the hilarious show. “I didn’t slip in anything real because I was already coming to work pretty drunk,” Bell told E! News with a laugh. However, she explained that after filling her wine glasses with grape juice at the beginning of filming, she decided that hibiscus tea would be a better option for her because it contained less sugar.
- Finally, learning how to spot a sociopath is important — before you’re stuck with one. It took millions of years for our species to evolve from apes to modern humans. During those years, we spent a lot of time fleeing for our lives. Our very survival depended upon being able to sense danger from predators. We still have the ability to sense danger, although today, not from saber-toothed tigers, but from human predators — a.k.a., sociopaths. So how do you know? Tune in for signs or click here for more: https://www.yourtango.com/experts/donna-andersen/how-spot-sociopath-by-listening-8-bodily-clues
- And at the end of the show, can you believe it’s been 20 years since 2002? Nostalgia isn’t everything, of course, but when we decided to revisit the pop culture moments of 2002, what we found was joyous chaos — Avril Lavigne’s “Complicated” and Norah Jones’ Come Away With Me? The first Spider-Man and nerd-girl bait A Walk to Remember? Kelly Rowland texting some guy via Excel? We didn’t know how good we had it back then. Come step back in time with us this morning on a Wednesday edition of GTU.