Did Kristen Bell really drink all that wine in her new Netflix hit?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - On Feb. 2, Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed the first nine bills of the Utah Legislative Session. Among the most notable of these bills is HB 183, which amends certain in-person learning requirements and test-to-stay protocols at Utah schools.

“In-person learning is critical to the development of children and youth," said Governor Cox said in a press release. "With this bill, we have clarified how schools transition to remote learning when significant illness threatens a school’s ability to safely continue in person learning. Test to Stay is one element of a layered approach to offer in-person learning in a safe manner. This law clarifies that the state will implement Test to Stay when it is determined that it will be helpful in controlling the spread of COVID-19. The virus has been evolving and our response needs to, too.”