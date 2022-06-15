- On Good Things Utah this morning – Did she permanently damage THE dress? New images posted to Instagram by Marilyn Monroe historian Scott Fortner have revealed damage done to the late actress’s 60-year-old dress recently worn on the Met Gala red carpet by Kim Kardashian. And fellow collectors and fans are speaking out about the “offensive” move by the SKIMS mogul and Ripley’s Believe It or Not, which lent out the dress. Fellow collector Chad Michael Morrisette tells Yahoo Life that he first saw Monroe’s crystal-studded gown, which she famously wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to then-president John F. Kennedy in 1962, when he was just a teenage boy and it first went up for auction, in 1999. “I’m in Los Angeles at 19 years old, and her stuff is on display at Christie’s and the dress is there. And I go to see the dress and I have a picture of me in front of this dress,” he says. “I was so happy to see it in person and see all of her stuff before it was auctioned at the Christie’s Auction.”
- Plus, sometimes you just need a good cry. So what are America’s go-to movies if they want the teary stuff?
- Top 5 Saddest Movies:
- My Girl
- The Notebook
- Toy Story 3
- Steel Magnolias
- Marley and Me
- Top 5 Saddest Movies:
- And what your pedicurist knows about you just from looking at your feet! They aren’t judging you, but they can tell if your shoes are the wrong size, if you’re at risk for diabetes and even the type of job you have. “Feet often tell a story,” Beckett-Gland said. “I can tell when someone is wearing shoes too small for them by the way their toenails split or their toes are curled into hammer toes or claw toes. I can tell when they over pronate, roll their feet inward too much or need an arch support because they have the signs of a bunion and the big toe deviating.” Podiatrist Robert Spalding, author of “The Science of Pedicures,” said that “hyper-thickened calluses are a dead giveaway of abnormal pressure points on the foot or toes.” One of the first things he does is check out the shoes someone wore to the appointment. “I match the foot to the shoe, since shoes can aggravate or improve almost 90% of most foot and toe problems,” Spalding said.
- At the end of the show – What to do to avoid a rattlesnake if you are planning to be out on the trails in Utah this summer. Our guest host Jackson tells the ladies: make sure you stay on the trail, wear long pants and hiking boots and keep your dogs on a leash to be safe! Hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU.