Did Jillian Michaels cross the line with her comments about singer Lizzo?

Tomorrow is National Milk Day. Wow. There really is a day for everything. In celebration (we know, we know, settle down party people) Brian, Nicea, and Deena did a taste test. What adults even drink milk? Deena is offended, because milk is clearly "for babies."

The hosts sipped almond milk, coconut milk, two percent, and oat milk before guessing which was which. Oat was first which basically tasted like someone put oats in water, or a sweet and refreshing beverage, depending on who you ask.