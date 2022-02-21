Dick Van Dyke is still dancing at 96 and decoding phrases women love to use

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new amendment to Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill would explicitly require schools to inform parents of their child's sexual orientation, and put a deadline on how soon they must tell the family.

The amendment filed by bill sponsor Rep. Joe Harding, R-Williston, on Feb. 18 changes the bill to instead not only require disclosure, but requires schools to tell parents within six weeks of learning the student is any sexual orientation other than straight.