Dick Van Dyke is still dancing at 96 and decoding phrases women love to use

- On GTU this morning – Dick Van Dyke, one of the most charming men from Hollywood, is still grooving to his own tune. The actor and comedian might be 96 but not only is he in good health, but he’s also still got the moves. Van Dyke uploaded a video of him dancing and singing with his wife, Arlene Silver, to celebrate Valentine’s Day and it just give us so much joy. The actor turned 96 on December 13, 2021. During the 2020 Presidential election, he even joked, “I have all my marbles.” The music video was directed by Arlene Silver and features her husband Van Dyke and the group The Vantastix. The music video was set to Doris Day’s 1950s hit song “Everybody Loves A Lover,” reported Entertainment Online. Silver sang Day’s part while Van Dyke added his own touch to join her as he showed off some of his moves.
- Plus, there were many reasons to think NBC made a savvy business deal in 2014 when it locked up the American media rights to the Olympics through 2032 for $7.75 billion. As the Beijing winter games come to a close, it’s harder to see them now. These Olympics were a disaster for the network: a buzz-free, hermetically-sealed event in an authoritarian country a half-day’s time zone away, where the enduring images will be the emotional meltdown of Russian teen-agers after a drug-tainted figure skating competition and a bereft Mikaela Shiffrin, sitting on a ski slope wondering what went wrong.
- And usually art imitates life, but for actress Molly Ringwald, this time it’s the other way around. After turning 54 on Feb. 18, Ringwald shared a text exchange with her mother, who had forgotten to wish her a happy birthday. The situation mirrors Ringwald’s classic 1984 film, Sixteen Candles, in which she portrayed a lovelorn high student student who realizes her family has forgotten her 16th birthday. “Actual conversation with my mom today,” Ringwald captioned her Instagram post, which was a screenshot of the conversation with her mother. “That’s it? You don’t have anything else to say to me today?” the star asked her mom.
- Finally, Channing Tatum admitted his Magic Mike abs don’t come easy. The actor, who is reprising his role of Michael Lane in the third installment of the male stripper franchise, titled Magic Mike’s Last Dance, spoke on The Kelly Clarkson Show about why he was initially hesitant to take the role. While his ultra-cut six pack may be infamous, Tatum admitted he wasn’t looking forward to getting ripped. “It’s hard to look like that. Even if you do work out, to be that kind of in shape is not natural,” he said of the physical look. “That’s not even healthy. You have to starve yourself. I don’t think when you’re that lean, it’s actually healthy.” The look isn’t long lasting, either, Tatum, who said he nixed all salt before appearing on camera to avoid bloating, added.
