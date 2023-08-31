- On Good Things Utah this morning – A new dating term has entered relationship land: “It says a lot about your life when the guy that you’ve been “dexting” can predict what you are doing on your night “off” from life. I should take a minute to explain. My night off is when Luc takes Summer for the day or overnight or both. I could typically use this time to reinvent myself or go out and live the life that a twenty-something girl should be living. Instead, I decide to just uncork a bottle of wine, put on some sweats, and veg out while watching Vampire Diaries. Total waste of time, but hey, we all have our things. Right?
- So that’s that. Now, dexting is a term I invented for what I call “dating through the text”. Yup, in a world where love has been reduced to swiping right or left, it is no surprise that dexting has replaced texting. This is when you and a person of the opposite sex (or same sex) decide there is some kind of cyber connection and you begin to text. Whether or not you have successful text conversations will determine if you would like to meet. If the meet does happen, it either goes well, or somewhere in the middle of the date, you decide you are deleting that stupid dating app the second you walk in the door, or even the second you get in your car. I mean, the world is an ocean and there are plenty of fish at your fingertips. Well, what happens when you have that cyber connection, but the meeting never happens? Days become weeks and weeks become months and you are still texting with this special someone but the face-to-face contact never actually happens. This, my friend, is called “dexting.” You are dating a person solely through text messaging.
- My cyber boyfriend and I have been dexting for three weeks now. We say good morning to one another, we say good night. We give each other compliments and wish each other a wonderful day. It is too soon to utter the words “I love you” which in dexting is replaced by the emoji of the heart eyes combined with the kissing Emoji but I hope that one day, this will happen (though, I am in no rush). As mentioned earlier, it has gotten so serious, that he can even predict what I am doing this very night. I have never met someone who I am so compatible with. Through countless selfies and superficial questions, I feel like I really know this guy. Well, as much as I can get to know someone through cyber technology.” To read more click here: https://www.msn.com/en-us/lifestyle/relationships/dexting-is-the-horrifying-new-dating-trend-and-it-s-probably-happened-to-you/ar-AA1fXZdK And tune in to find out more on a Thursday edition of GTU!
