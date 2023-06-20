Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – International Yoga Day is coming up and we brought in some professionals to show us how to do it right. Meg Schug and Micha Hori, Managers of YogaSix, joined us in the studio today to give us a look at what you should be doing for your health.

Yoga is a fantastic way to build strength and mobility, but beyond the physical it also offers a sense of mental wellness, stress reduction, and peace. YogaSix offers a modern and accessible approach to yoga that welcomes and includes everyone in the community. All of the YogaSix instructors are trained in YogaSix methodology which helps lead you through your yoga practice in a safe and engaging way.

You can find YogaSix in Salt Lake, Sugarhouse, Orem, and Fort Union.

