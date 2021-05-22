Aarati Ghimire, LCSW, Owner of Samsara Counseling LLC. came by to have a mindful discussion about destigmatizing mental health among people of color.
Mental Health Facts on BIPOC
– Marginalized folks face elevated levels of stress compared to white counterparts.
– Less likely to have access to mental health.
– Most mental health issues get under-reported.
– Minorities are less likely to seek counseling services.
– More likely to end services early
– COVID and political unrest have made it worse for BIPOC folks.
Barriers to Accessing Mental Health Services for BIPOC
– Racism and Discrimination
– Mistrust within the system
– Exposed to higher risk factors contributing to mental health issues.
– Stigma Within the culture/ community
– Viewing mental health as a personal failure.
– You’re “crazy”
– Microaggressions within the community
– White People Disease
– Limited access to care
– Can’t find someone that looks like them
– Can’t find someone who can speak their language
– Don’t know how to navigate the mental health care system.
– Lack of insurance
Main message:
– Mental health Education among folks of color
-Training providers to be more culturally aware and sensitive
-Working through our own biases as clinicians
-Creating more programs addressing mental health issues among BIPOC.
-Making services more accessible such as translators
-Working with community leaders to spread awareness.
-Social justice awareness and advocacy to bridge the gap of mistrust.
-Systemic change
Find more info at:
https://www.mhanational.org/bipoc-mental-health