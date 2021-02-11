Designs by Wildside is made for the adventure dog

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Candi Wong, founder of Designs by Wildside was in studio to show off the fun and functional accessory line made for the adventure dog! They aim to offer durable, quality, wear for your dog that is built to last.

We loved seeing all this awesome new company has to offer. They have a code for GTU viewers when you make a purchase online, use GTU10 for 10% off your order!

Designs by Wildside shows love to their social media family with giveaways! Find them on IG @designsbywildside online www.designsbywildside.com Facebook here and TikTok! Email hello@designsbywildside.com

Find their products sold at local businesses The Dog’s Meow in Draper and SLC, and Riverton Pet Essentials