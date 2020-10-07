Deserving ICU nurse gets a makeover with Mizz J

Our friend and makeup artist extraordinaire Mizz J was in studio today with a very special makeover reveal. She introduced us to Chanel who is a single mother, and Utah neuro ICU nurse. She has been serving our community for 7 years at IMC, with a strong focus on COVID19 over the last eight months.

Giving countless hours to serve our healthcare community, Chanel says that “I wouldn’t want to do anything else!” when asked how hard it was during the quarantine to work away from her two small children to ensure our communities health and safety.

It’s no question that The Makeover Moments Squad was more than happy to give Chanel this Makeover, and help her feel as good as she has made others feel who have been touched by this pandemic.

Thank you to Chanel and all of our Health Care Professionals!

Mizz J also talks us through the details of Chanel’s makeup, and the wardrobe they dressed her in!