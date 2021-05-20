Dermatologists warn against a dangerous TikTok trend

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Dermatologists are warning against TikTok sunscreen contouring hack. A new sunscreen contouring “hack” gaining popularity on TikTok has experts warning users to be very cautious about skin damage. TikTok user Eli Withrow shared a technique that she’s convinced gives your face a chiseled, radiant boost. She advised that if you use a base sunscreen of SPF 30 and an SPF 90 in all the spots where you would use highlighter (the highest planes of your face), you will be left with a contoured look following sun exposure. We’ll tell you why doctors say that kind of contouring is a bad idea.
- Speaking of TikTok, Charli D'Amelio is the most prominent person on TikTok with 116 million followers at just 17 years old. But the teen is opening up about how her quick success on the app has led to struggles throughout her personal and professional life as she figures out what to do next with her fame. "A lot of excitement around trying some new things, trying to get into some different categories that I might have been in before but it wasn't really me, if that makes sense. Just definitely like a lot of exploring what I can do with what I've been given," she shared while on sister Dixie D'Amelio's YouTube talk show.
- And Tallulah Willis is encouraging fans to acknowledge their personal journeys with health and ask for help when necessary. In an Instagram post on May 16, Willis, who recently got engaged to partner Dillon Buss, opened up about her experience with body dysmorphic disorder, a mental health disorder that causes people to obsess over perceived flaws in their appearance.
- And in our Parenting Moment this morning, with the weather heating up and pools opening across the state medical experts are warning not just about drowning, but secondary drowning.