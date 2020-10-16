Derek Hough spills on DWTS

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guestes, and more every day!

We love a change to talk with Derek Hough! We hear what the energy is like with no live audience (not what you’d expect) his return to the dance floor from the judges seat, and what we can expect with his routing with his girlfriend!

He might not be willing to spill on his favorite contestant, or pick for front runner, but he does tell us that charisma plays a bit part. Derek also tells us what a pro Tyra is, and that he thinks she’s doing a phenomenal job.

Ratings are better than ever, and we couldn’t be happier to hear it!

Nicea DeGering Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.