- On Good Things Utah this morning – Dancing With the Stars Season 32 kicked off Tuesday, featuring the first dances of the season and Mauricio Umansky opening up about his “rough year” with wife Kyle Richards before one person was sent home. The evening kicked off with a dance by the pros to “Levitating” by Dua Lipa, and new host Julianne Hough joined her returning co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.
- Judges Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba were also welcomed back with cheers, though noticeably missing was beloved head judge Len Goodman, who retired at the end of season 31 last year before his death from bone cancer at age 78 in April. The show honored Goodman on its first night by announcing that they renamed and redesigned their ultimate prize as the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, and then, the dancing began.
- Judge Derek Hough joined us live from Las Vegas this morning to talk everything about last night’s season opener and also his upcoming performance October 2nd in Salt Lake City. Derek Hough has seen it all on “Dancing with the Stars” — except for an all-winners season. Hough has gone from a pro, who competed on 17 seasons and won six times, to a judge for the past three seasons — and he’s back for the reality competition series’ upcoming 32nd season, airing this fall on ABC and Disney+.
- And now for the first time in 4 years the incomparable Hough and his new wife Hayley bring you an All New Spectacular Symphony Of Dance. With electrifying music, awe inspiring dance and nonstop entertainment. Derek Hough is the perfect way to experience the beauty and power of music and dance. Hough and an incredible cast of dancers pull out all the stops in this fast paced live stage show featuring a wide array of dance styles. From elegant ballroom, sexy Latin, captivating contemporary and all your favorites styles of Dance. Topping it off with a live band providing the heart pounding soundtrack creating energy that will be undeniable.
- For tickets visit derekhough.com OR artsaltlake.org
