Dennissa Valdivieso aims to serve through Utah.Latina

Dennissa Valdivieso has called Utah home for the past 27 years, she was only 9 years old when her parents decided to leave everything back home (Peru/Ecuador) and start a new life for their children in the United States full of hope, safety, and most importantly opportunities.

She is the proud mother of 6 amazing kids, they are her drive, her motivation, and daily inspiration. Dennissa has many passions, but amongst them a sense of creating community within the state of Utah, she has aimed to serve her community through Utah.Latina by creating events with the focus of Familia, Community, and Traditions. Alongside her team she has brought to life The Orem Latino Fest, Mamita Expo, and Dia de Los Muertos Events, also workshops full of women empowerment and motivation, touching on subjects such as anxiety, Self Love, and depression to name a few.

Utah.Latina’s mission is focused on family, community and tradition. she also focused on sharing the beautiful places to visit in Utah and also to eat. The Latina Social Club focuses on expanding the voices of Latina Digital Influencers in Utah, and Nationwide Latest event at the the Gateway we had this past weekend for Hispanic Heritage month.



It is their fifth year celebrating Dia de Los Muertos at The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo, and everyone is invited to come down and celebrate! Wear your mask, and social distance as much as possible.