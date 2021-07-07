Demi Moore promotes new swimwear with her three daughters

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Posing in swimwear is a family affair for Demi Moore and her three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis, as the women announced their newest joint campaign with some sexy snaps. The 58 year old actress took to her Instagram to share a couple photos of her and her daughters wearing one-piece bathing suits to celebrate their work with the swimwear brand Andie. “It was only fitting that I got to share this moment with the people I love most,” Moore captioned her post.
- Plus, itching to get to Italy? As the world slowly returns to some semblance of normalcy, destinations across the globe are turning to incentive programs to lure back travelers. While Thailand and Curaçao are tempting out-of-towners with hotel promos, a village in the southern region of Italy is doing one better and offering an entire week of vacation for free. Surae tells us more about the sweet prize!
- And it’s official: All of the fashion trends you thought you’d never see again are making a comeback. From Y2K-inspired fashion to mom jeans, the fashion trends we grew up on are now suddenly trendy again. So how do you style the bright neon fashions that are making a big comeback? Nicea has styling tricks this morning for us.
- Finally, next week, Subway restaurants across the country will unveil an updated menu designed to improve items across the board. The chain says the move is the biggest menu change in its history. The revamp includes new recipes for the chain’s Italian and multigrain breads, as well as new sandwich toppings. The chain is also tweaking items already on the menu. So is it enough to lure you back to the sandwich shop?
- And at the end of the show, if you like to snack but also like to stay on the healthy side, Reagan has snack ideas for us that will keep your waistline in line! Hope you join us this morning for a fun Wednesday edition of GTU.