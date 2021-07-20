Delicious sugar cookies that are customizable for your next event

Full of talent with their custom sugar cookies, sisters Miranda Thornley and Hannah Roberts of HM Cookie Designs came by to share with us their cookie designs.

HM Cookie Designs is a custom sugar cookie company that two sisters in October 2020 started. Hannah Roberts is a soon-to-be Mom, and Miranda Thornley is a board-certified behavior analyst (BCBA) who provides ABA therapy for kids with Autism.

They make custom sugar cookies with royal icing, and for some of the holidays, they make cookie kits so people can decorate with their families.

HM Cookie Designs does local pick up in Bluffdale.

Find HM Cookie Designs on FB and IG.