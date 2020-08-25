Delicious Somali cuisine from Horn of Africa Bistro

Somali Bistro Horn of Africa is open 7 days a week, from 9 am – 9 pm for dine-in and pick-up. Support local, and keep our community thriving! We loved sampling these tasty dishes in today’s Save the Faves:
Meat Options:
- Beefsteak – Thinly sliced beef seasoned then pan-seared.
- Goat – Goat is cooked three times which allows it to bring out the best flavor possible.
- Chicken drumsticks – Deep fried then baked drumsticks seasoned to perfection allowing for a crunchy outside with a soft fall-off-the-bone inside.
Entree Options:
- Rice – Rice has been cooked in their family for generations. Traditionally this is referred to as wedding rice because of the labor that goes into preparing it it is usually reserved for large events, but you can enjoy it any time at the Horn of Africa Restaurant.
- Pasta- Our pasta is sauteed in house-made tomato sauce seasoned with the same spice blends we have used for generations.
Side:
- Sambuse – Our Sambuse is made with house-made dough, filled with seasoned ground beef, onions, and a touch of garlic, then fried until golden brown.
- Hot sause- Our green hot sauce known as “Basbaas” is made from serrano peppers and a blend of other spices. It goes well with any dish, but be carful, it packs a punch.
All three meat options can be paired with either the rice or the pasta.
Garnish
- Bell peppers for goat and beefsteak dish, as well as the pasta.
- A mix of carrots, raisins, and peas to garnish the rice.
Please let me know if there are any questions, you can call (801) 908-5498.
Horn of Africa Bistrois is located at 1320 South Swaner Road Salt Lake City, Utah 84104
Facebook: @hornofafricabistro