SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Are you looking for the perfect dish to make for Mother’s Day brunch? We have you covered! Chef Austin Buhler joined us to demonstrate how you can make a Roasted Tomato & Prosciutto Quiche to impress your guests.

Ingredients:

● 1 pint grape tomatoes

● ½ tablespoon olive oil

● ½ tsp thyme

● 6 large eggs

● 1 ½ cups heavy cream

● ¾ cups freshly grated gruyere (or swiss) cheese

● 3 tbsp chopped fresh basil

● 2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

● ½ tsp black pepper

● Pinch of kosher salt

● 2 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto, torn into pieces

● 4 ounces goat cheese

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350*F

2. Place tomatoes on a sheet pan, and toss with the olive oil, thyme, and a pinch of salt.

Roast in the oven until the tomatoes have burst and begun to brown. Set aside to cool.

3. Whisk together the eggs, cream, gruyere, herbs, salt, & pepper. Place half of the

tomatoes, prosciutto, and goat cheese into the crust and pour the egg mixture over the

top. Add the remaining tomatoes, prosciutto, and goat cheese to the top.

4. Bake for 55 – 60 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and the egg mixture is set in

the middle. Let cool slightly before serving.

5. This quiche is delicious hot or cold.

You can find more of Austin’s recipes and buy his delicious spices on his website at buhlersgourmet.com or check out his Instagram at @chefaustinbuhler.