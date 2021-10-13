Delicious restaurant recommendations

Steve Kinyon of Foodie Fellowship is in the kitchen today sharing his go-to restaurants. He came prepared with many different gourmet meals and desserts, such as pizza, calzones, salads, burgers, fries, cakes, etc.

The first restaurant he showed off was Arella Pizzeria which has the classic New York-style pizza. Kinyon’s favorite is the white pizza which he refers to as “the pristine pizza.” They also have a delicious salad and chocolate calzone! Be sure to follow Arella Pizzeria on Instagram to see all they have to offer.

He also recommends Tony Burgers which have an extra-crispy crust on the patties. He loves how the french fries are fried twice and that the onion rings are smaller in size which makes them easier to eat. You can check them out on Instagram to look at all of their amazing photos…which will definitely make you hungry!

The last restaurant he recommends is a bakery named Gourmandise Bakery which has the best desserts and is a great brunch spot. Kinyon said they’re highlighting the pumpkin spice season so he brought in different kinds of cakes and quiches to follow along with that. Follow their Instagram for more desserts.

To get more recommendations from Kinyon, be sure to follow him on Instagram!