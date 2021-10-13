Delicious pumpkin chili for fall

Chef, Hillori Hansen, is in the kitchen today teaching viewers how to make her delicious Pumpkin Chili. This is a fun, easy, and versatile recipe perfect for the fall!

Pumpkin Chili (serves 10)

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil or ghee

1 large onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 red pepper, diced

1 yellow pepper, diced

2 lbs. ground turkey, chicken, or beef (no meat, no worries…sub with more veggies)

2 tablespoons coconut sugar

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon cumin

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 14.5 oz. cans pumpkin puree (or 3 cups fresh cooked pumpkin puree)

2 14.5 oz. can petite diced tomatoes

1 14.5 oz. can tomato sauce

1 – 2 cups broth: chicken, beef, or veggie (depending on how thick you like your chili)

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 can pinto beans, drained and rinsed

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

In a large heavy-bottomed pot, add olive oil and sauté the onion for about 5 minutes. Add in garlic and cook until you get the fragrance of the garlic coming through (about 1 – 2 minutes). Toss in the red and yellow pepper and sauté until veggies are softened. Add in the ground meat and sauté until cooked through. Add in the coconut sugar and spices and cook until fragrant. Add in the pumpkin puree, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, broth, and simmer give it a good stir to combine. Let simmer for about 1 hour until veggies are softened. Lastly, add in the beans and salt and pepper to taste. Let simmer another half hour or so.

Note: If you want to keep it vegetarian, use 2 lbs. of your favorite veggies like carrots, summer squash, or zucchini. Top with some fresh chopped cilantro, pumpkin seeds, or chopped green onions.

This makes the best chili for Frito chili pie! Check her out on Instagram for more recipes and fun cooking classes!