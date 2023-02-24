SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – With all of the cold weather and snow storms happening right now, it’s time to make your day tropical with a delicious fruity drink! Kiana Williams joined us today to make Pineapple-Watermelon-Coconut Otai, a tasty Tongan drink that’s easy to make and perfect for everyone.

Ingredients:

1 Small Watermelon

Unsweetened Coconut Flakes

1 Pineapple

1-2 Cups Coconut Milk

1-2 Cups Water

Swerve Sweetener (Optional)

Directions:

Slice up pineapple, place in a blender with water and pulse blend, set to side. Cut watermelon in half and scrape out shredded into a container or bowl. Mix together pineapple and watermelon into a container or bowl. Add in coconut milk and coconut flakes, stir. Add ice to chill and serve cold.

You can find more of Kiana and try her fitness wear at kuliawear.com or on Instagram at @kulia.wear!