SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – With all of the cold weather and snow storms happening right now, it’s time to make your day tropical with a delicious fruity drink! Kiana Williams joined us today to make Pineapple-Watermelon-Coconut Otai, a tasty Tongan drink that’s easy to make and perfect for everyone.
Ingredients:
- 1 Small Watermelon
- Unsweetened Coconut Flakes
- 1 Pineapple
- 1-2 Cups Coconut Milk
- 1-2 Cups Water
- Swerve Sweetener (Optional)
Directions:
- Slice up pineapple, place in a blender with water and pulse blend, set to side.
- Cut watermelon in half and scrape out shredded into a container or bowl.
- Mix together pineapple and watermelon into a container or bowl.
- Add in coconut milk and coconut flakes, stir.
- Add ice to chill and serve cold.
You can find more of Kiana and try her fitness wear at kuliawear.com or on Instagram at @kulia.wear!