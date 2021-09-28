Delicious mushroom soup

Shauna Evans, author of Sweet and Savory, Skinny-licous, and 30-Minute Meals for Families is here to make her delicious Hungarian Mushroom Soup. This is a savory and satisfying fall dish loaded with sauteed mushrooms and spices. This is a favorite heirloom recipe passed down from generations.

Ingredients:

Serves 6

2 cups chopped onions

2 Tbls. olive oil

4 Tbls. butter (divided)

16 oz. sliced fresh mushrooms (button, cremini, and or portabella)

2 cups chicken stock

2 tsp. dill weed

2 tsp. paprika

2 tsp. thyme

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

3 Tbls. flour

2 cup organic, whole milk

1/2 cup sour cream

2 tsp. fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup fresh parsley

fresh thyme leaves for garnish

Directions:

1. In a skillet, over medium heat, cook onions in olive oil and 2 Tbls butter until onions are translucent, about 5 minutes.

2. Add mushrooms and continue to cook for 5 more minutes.

3. Add 2 cups chicken broth, dill, paprika, thyme, salt, and pepper. Stir and turn heat to low.

4. In a medium saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons of butter. Add flour and stir. Add milk and whisk until thick. Add mushroom mixture and stir to combine.

5. Add sour cream, fresh parsley, and lemon juice. Drizzle with olive oil and garnish with fresh parsley and thyme.

