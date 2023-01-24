SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Everyone enjoys tater-tots in the morning, but what about as an afternoon snack? Lindy Davies showed us how to create Loaded Tater-Tot Nachos, an easy-to-make meal that’s perfect for anyone at any time of the day.

Ingredients:

1 32-ounce large bag frozen tater tots (baked per package instructions)

1 pound ground beef

1 package taco seasoning

2-3 cups shredded cheddar cheese

6 slices bacon (cooked & crumbled)

avocados, sliced cherry tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, salsa, sliced olives & sour cream for garnish.

Directions:

Preheat the oven and prepare tater tots per package instructions. While tater tots bake, cook ground beef with taco seasoning until beef is browned and cooked through. Set aside. Once tots are done baking, remove from the oven. Keep the oven on. Top with cooked beef, cooked bacon, and cheese. Place back in the oven until the cheese is bubbly and melted. Remove from the oven and top with sour cream, salsa, olives, green onions, avocado, cilantro, or other desired toppings. Enjoy!

You can find and message Lindy on Instagram at @lindy_davies to enjoy more of her delicious recipes!