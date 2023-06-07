Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – With national churro day just coming to pass it was only fitting GTU welcomed a churro master into the studio. Scott Porter, Founder and CEO of San Diablo Artisan Churros joined us today to show off how easy it can be to cook churros at home with their Churro Kits!

San Diablo Artisan Churros is located in Murray, UT and is committed to providing an experience that delivers happiness and provides opportunity for connection. San Diablo caters a multitude of events but they have also created a way to bring fresh, hot churros right into your home. With their Churro Kits, it can be fun and exciting to make at-home churros an activity that everyone will enjoy.

The San Diablo Churro Kit includes a dry mix packet with everything you need for the dough; the Churro Maker that will allow you to create the perfect churro every time; and the cinnamon sugar mixture as well as the popular Dulce De Leche filling. The kits also include a QR code to San Diablo’s recipes which include all of your favorites and options such as Gluten Free/Low Sugar so you can make your perfect churro at home.

Get these Churro Kits for 50% off with code GTU, today only when you visit SanDiabloChurros.com!

If you want to see San Diablo in action this summer they will be up at Splash Summit and Real Salt Lake Soccer Games cooking up some delicious churros for the community.

For more visit, SanDiabloChurros.com, Instagram, and Facebook.