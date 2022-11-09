COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) George Zoumberakis from Louks Greek Baby Donuts shares his crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside donuts that are to die for. These absolutely incredible sweets are made fresh every 20 minutes at Louks. Louks, short for Loukoumades, means Greek Baby Donuts! Unlike traditional donuts, Louks are topped with a glaze made out of confectionary sugar. Using real, high quality chocolate to drizzle over the glaze, Cottonwood Heights is the place to go to satisfy your sweet tooth.

In addition to baby donuts, Louks has an exceptional espresso bar using premium espresso beans from La Colombe Rosters. They also make homemade baklava, spanakopita and bougatsa.

Celebrating the first anniversary of their opening on November 11, they’re inviting everyone to celebrate with them! Between 3 and 7 p.m. they will be giving out a free size small of their baby Greek donuts.

Website: www.babylouks.com

Instagram: @louksdonuts

Tiktok: @louksdonuts

Facebook: Louks Donuts