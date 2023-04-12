SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Want a sweet treat that fits your dietary needs? You should try Chuhoo’s Churros! Jaycee Adams joined us to talk about her gluten-free churros and freeze dried candy featured by West Tenth!

Jaycee bought Chuhoo’s Churros after being diagnosed with Celiac disease five years ago. She had a hard time adjusting to the diet, and wanted to create treats that she and others could eat.

The taste of the churros has been made so it is nearly impossible to tell that the ingredients used are gluten-free. The flour is the main ingredient that makes churros gluten, so Jaycee uses gluten-free flour to make these delicious churros.

Chuhoo’s Churros has also expanded into freeze dried candy, where they have freeze dried gummy worms, gummy bears, taffy, and more. This candy is also gluten-free, and safe for anyone with Celiac to eat.

Jaycee joined West Tenth with Chuhoo’s Churros, and there are so many small businesses at West Tenth you should check out. Chuhoo’s Churros is currently doing a promotion where you can get 10% off of the first $50 when you use the promo code GTUSAVE10. You can find them on the West Tenth app or on WestTenth.com.