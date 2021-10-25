Delicious food recommendations in Salt Lake

After Deena came across Seeking Good Food on Instagram, she knew she had to meet Courtney Otis, who is a foodie that supports local restaurants. Otis started Seeking Good Food a little before COVID hit as a creative outlet but also loves meeting new people and restaurant owners. She’s even made so many friendships along the way!

The first restaurant she recommends is The Grove Deli in Salt Lake City who are celebrating their 75th anniversary. She brought in a few different sandwiches, one being the main sandwich that has seven types of meat and weighs over two pounds! The others were a little bit lighter and didn’t have as many meats included.

Otis also featured Carb Dealer SLC which is run on Instagram by a single mom who has the cutest desserts. She showed us her toppers, kookies, and delicious bread. Be sure to mention Seeking Good Food to receive 10% off and DM her on Instagram for an order because they sell out fast!

The last restaurant she highlighted was MoMo’s Gourmet Cheesecake that offers mini, personal and regular-sized cakes. Owner, Mo Marie, started by selling out of her home, which led to a food truck, then opened a storefront that did so well she recently opened another location. To receive 15% off, mention Seeking Good Food.

To get more recommendations from Otis, be sure to follow her on Instagram and Tik Tok.