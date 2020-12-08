Delicious eggnog cake

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

This recipe for eggnog cake is tasty and perfectly festive for this time of year! Thanks to Moana Arruda of Mo’s Lovin’ Oven for sharing this awesome recipe. Follow along with Moana at @mosbestthingsinlife

Cake ingredients: 1 box vanilla cake mix 1 cup egg nog 4 eggs 1 regular size box (3.4 oz) instant pudding 1/2 cup vegetable oil 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Eggnog Buttercream

1 ½ cups (3 sticks) unsalted butter

4 ½ cups confectioner’s sugar

7 tablespoons eggnog

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions:

For cake:

Spray 3-9″ or 4 -6″ cake pans with nonstick baking spray.

Set oven to 350 degrees.

Mix all cake ingredients together just until well combined and separate evenly between cake pans.

Bake for 20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Allow cakes to cool completely completely while you make the frosting.



For frosting:

Cream room temperature butter in stand mixer for 2 minutes on medium speed.

Add sifted confectioners sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg and mix on low until well incorporated.

Once there is no longer dry sugar, stop the mixer and scrape down the sides of the bowl as well as the bottom.

Turn mixer on to medium high and allow to mix for 2 minutes.

Turn mixer to low and slowly add 1 tablespoon of eggnog at a time.

Once the eggnog is incorporated return mixer to medium high and allow to mix for 5 minutes.

Put frosting in an airtight container and set aside.



Once the cake has cooled, level each layer and wrap each layer individually with plastic wrap.

Set cake layers on a flat surface in the freezer for at least 2 hours or overnight.

This will help you when it comes to frosting.



Once your cake has set unwrap each layer.

Add one layer to the cake board and fill with buttercream.

Follow with another cake layer until all layers are filled and stacked then give the cake a very light crumb coat.

Set cake in the freezer for 15 minutes.



Remove cake from freezer and finish frosting then decorate as you like.