Delicious eclair recipe

Ashley DeHart, aka Ashley the Cake Baker, is in the kitchen today making her stunning Eclair Cake and she’s here giving our viewers the recipe!
Eclair Cake
Ingredients for the Eclair:
- 1/2 c butter
- 1 c water
- 1 c all-purpose flour
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 4 eggs
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Bring butter and water to a boil in a saucepan.
- Add flour and salt all at once, cook while stirring vigorously until mixture forms a ball. Remove from heat.
- Add eggs 1 at a time, beating until smooth after each addition.
- Pipe into strips on baking sheets lined with parchment paper.
- Bake for 30 minutes, or until golden brown on top.
- Cool on wire racks.
- Pipe vanilla cream into the side or bottom of the eclair.
Ingredients for the cream filling:
- 1 10 oz package vanilla Jello instant pudding mix
- 1-1 1/2 c cold milk
- 2 c cool whip
Directions:
- Prepare pudding mix using the package directions, but only half or less of the milk that is called for.
- Blend in the whipped topping until desired consistency.
Ingredients for the frosting:
- chocolate ganache to dip or chocolate frosting to pipe on top
Directions:
- Pick your method of frosting and decorate your eclair.
- Enjoy!
Follow her on Instagram for more inspiration!