SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Spice up your meal with some crunchy seafood wontons! Randy Crane joined us today to show us how to make a delicious meal to switch up your daily routine. This recipe is perfect for seafood lovers who want to try something different.

Ingredients:

Filling:

•1 &1/2 lbs of Softened Cream Cheese

•1/2 Cup Minced Onion

•1/2 Cup Minced Celery

•1/2 lbs Imitation Crab Meat

•1/2 Cup Cooked, Chopped Shrimp

•1/4 Cup Sliced Green Onion

•1/2 Cup Sugar

•1/2 Tsp Onion Powder

•1/4 Tsp Black Pepper

•1/2 Tbsp Garlic Salt

•Square Wonton Skins

Dipping Sauce:

•1 Cup Rice Vinegar

•1/2 Cup Sugar

•3 Thinly Sliced Garlic Cloves

•1 Tbsp Sambal

•3 Tbsp Red Vinegar

•Pinch of Salt

Directions:

1. Heat two quarts vegetable oil in a heavy large pot. Oil should not be more than 1/2 way up the pan for safety. Bring to 350°.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the garlic salt, black pepper, sugar, onion powder and sugar. Blend well.

3. Add the softened cream cheese and mix well until soft and all seasonings are well blended.

Carefully add the celery, crab meat, shrimp, and both kinds of onions. Mix well until completely combined.

4. Place 1 tbsp of prepared filling in a wonton skin. Dampen the edges with small amount of water. Fold corner to corner on a diagonal.

5. Press with your fingers to seal.

6. Place in the hot oil and cook for approximately 2-3 minutes or until golden brown.

7. Let cool on a wire rack for at least 3 minutes before serving/

8. For the dipping sauce, place all of the ingredients in a sauce pan and cook over medium/ high heat until reduced by 1/3

9. Allow to cool and serve the wontons with the dipping sauce.

Follow along for more recipes on Randy’s Instagram.