Delicious cinnamon rolls delivered straight to your doorstep

Founder of Buns Bakery, Jared Packard, joined us on the show with some delicious cinnamon rolls.

He explained that it all started over 50 years ago when his mom wanted to come up with a cinnamon roll recipe that she could share with all her friends and family. After much trial and error, she got it perfect and wanted to share the goodness.

Some of the flavors he highlighted are:

– Classic Cinnamon Roll

– Oreo

– Egg Nog

– Hot Cocoa

Buns Bakery is located on the University of Utah campus, but they also offer online delivery!! You can place an order through their website or email: contact@bunsbakery.com For updates on flavors follow @bunsbakery on Instagram.