Delicious cauliflower multiple ways

We love when Reagan is in the kitchen sharing her amazing cooking skills with us. We gobbled up her two cauliflower recipes the second they were done. We have a new favorite go-to, and now you will, too! Take note:
Italian and Pesto
Ingredients
Basic roasted cauliflower
- 1 large head of cauliflower
- 2 to 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, as needed
- ¼ teaspoon fine sea salt
- Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
For the Italian version, you’ll also need:
- ¾ cup (about 1 ½ ounces) finely grated Parmesan
- 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh Italian parsley, for garnish
- Finely grated lemon zest, for garnish
- Red pepper flakes (omit if sensitive to spice), for garnish
For the Mexican version, you’ll also need:
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ¼ teaspoon chili powder
- ¼ cup raw pepitas (hulled pumpkin seeds)
- 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish
- Finely grated lime zest, for garnish
For the Indian version, you’ll also need:
- ½ teaspoon curry powder
- 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish
- Red pepper flakes (omit if sensitive to spice), for garnish
Crispy Smashed Cauliflower with Pesto
Cauliflower gets steamed before it gets flattened and flavored with a dollop of pesto. A quick trip under the broiler gives it a satisfying, crispy exterior.