SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – We turned up the heat in the kitchen today with a delicious steak dish! Kiana Williams joined us to demonstrate how to make the perfect Cast Iron Steak Fajitas that the whole family can enjoy.
Ingredients:
- 2-3 4 oz top sirloin steaks
- 3-4 peppers (green, red, yellow, orange)
- garlic paste / minced garlic
- Spade L seasoning
- 1/4 Cup Worcestershire sauce
- 4 Tbsp butter
- 1 Cup water
- 1 red onion
- 2 limes
- 1 bushel fresh cilantro
- Salsa Queen pico
- 1 avocado
Directions:
- Slice peppers and onions, add avocado oil, sliced peppers and onions to a medium size pan, heat high.
- Lower high medium heat and sauté for 10 minutes. Add water to the pan for steam effect.
- Marinade steaks with worcestershire and Spade L seasoning.
- Heat cast iron skillet on high and add 2 tbsp butter
- Sear steaks in cast iron and lower heat to medium high.
- Cook each side for about 2 minutes each or until the inside temp is rare 140 degrees to well done 170 degrees.
- Mix in garlic paste with another 2 tbsp butter, lather mixture on steaks.
- Remove heat and let it rest for 3 minutes.
- Add together pepper, onions into cast iron with sliced steak.
- Enjoy with salsa queen pico, avocado, limes, and fresh cilantros.
You can find more of Kiana and her recipes on her Instagram at @wholesome_ki.