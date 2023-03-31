SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – We turned up the heat in the kitchen today with a delicious steak dish! Kiana Williams joined us to demonstrate how to make the perfect Cast Iron Steak Fajitas that the whole family can enjoy.

Ingredients:

2-3 4 oz top sirloin steaks

3-4 peppers (green, red, yellow, orange)

garlic paste / minced garlic

Spade L seasoning

1/4 Cup Worcestershire sauce

4 Tbsp butter

1 Cup water

1 red onion

2 limes

1 bushel fresh cilantro

Salsa Queen pico

1 avocado

Directions:

Slice peppers and onions, add avocado oil, sliced peppers and onions to a medium size pan, heat high. Lower high medium heat and sauté for 10 minutes. Add water to the pan for steam effect. Marinade steaks with worcestershire and Spade L seasoning. Heat cast iron skillet on high and add 2 tbsp butter Sear steaks in cast iron and lower heat to medium high. Cook each side for about 2 minutes each or until the inside temp is rare 140 degrees to well done 170 degrees. Mix in garlic paste with another 2 tbsp butter, lather mixture on steaks. Remove heat and let it rest for 3 minutes. Add together pepper, onions into cast iron with sliced steak. Enjoy with salsa queen pico, avocado, limes, and fresh cilantros.

You can find more of Kiana and her recipes on her Instagram at @wholesome_ki.