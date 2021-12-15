Delicious apple cake with vanilla rum sauce

A picture-perfect apple cake with delicious vanilla rum sauce. And it’s gluten-free! Nakia Armstrong joined us on the show today to make a cake you can feel good about eating!
GF Apple Cake w Vanilla Rum Sauce
Ingredients:
- 3 eggs
- ½ cup sugar + 1 Tbsp sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- ½ stick melted butter + 2 Tbsp cubed butter
- ½ cup sour cream
- 2 cup flour
- 1 Tbsp baking powder
- Powder sugar
- Cinnamon for dusting + 1 tsp to mix with chopped apples
- Butter
- 3 apples, divided 1 ½ sliced thin & remainder peeled and diced
Directions:
1. Melt ½ stick of butter in microwave safe mixing bowl.
2. In separate bowl, mix 2 C of chopped apples, 1 tsp cinnamon & 1 Tbsp of sugar. Set aside.
3. Add flour, sugar & baking powder to melted butter, mix until combined.
4. Add vanilla, sour cream and apple mixture. Mix together
5. Pour into greased loaf pan
6. Stick sliced apples in to top of batter. Dust with cinnamon and powdered sugar
7. Bake 1 hour 350 degrees, or until golden brown and knife comes out clean
8. Serve with vanilla rum sauce.
Vanilla Rum Sauce
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp Rum extract
- 1 Tbsp vanilla extract
- 1 Tbsp butter
- 1C half n half (reserve ¼ cup to mix with cornstarch)
- ½ cup sugar
- 1 Tbsp cornstarch
Directions:
- Mix sugar and half n half in a small saucepan.
- Cook and stir on medium heat until sugar is dissolved.
- Stir in butter, until melted.
- Once butter is melted. Add cornstarch and milk mixture.
- Remove from heat. Add in extracts. Serve warm.