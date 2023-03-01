SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Looking for an easy and nutritious dinner idea? Look no further than this potato cauliflower soup! Elaine Alfano shows us how she makes this simple recipe.

Ingredients:

  • Olive oil
  • 1/2 cup chopped white onions
  • 1/2 cup chopped celery (with leaves)
  • 2 cloves fresh garlic
  • 1-1 1/2lb of gemstone potatoes
  • 1-1 1/2 heads of cauliflower, roughly chopped
  • 48 oz chicken or vegetable broth
  • Salt, and pepper to taste
  • Jalapeno, cayenne pepper optional

Directions:

  1. Add olive oil to a pot. Add your onions and garlic and sauté for 6-7 minutes or until soft.
  2. Add in your gemstone potatoes and cauliflower (including the leaves).
  3. Add in your chicken or vegetable broth until it covers the ingredients in your pot.
  4. Season with salt and pepper to taste and any other optional spiced. Top it off with grated parmesan cheese, fresh parsley, and other herbs to add more flavor!
  5. Bring your mixture to a simmer then reduce to medium-low heat and cover the pot. Let it cook for 25-30 minutes.
  6. Emulsify your mixture to make a smooth and creamy soup. Add to a bowl and garnish with bacon bits, croutons, cayenne pepper, or any toppings of your choosing.
  7. Enjoy!