SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Looking for an easy and nutritious dinner idea? Look no further than this potato cauliflower soup! Elaine Alfano shows us how she makes this simple recipe.
Ingredients:
- Olive oil
- 1/2 cup chopped white onions
- 1/2 cup chopped celery (with leaves)
- 2 cloves fresh garlic
- 1-1 1/2lb of gemstone potatoes
- 1-1 1/2 heads of cauliflower, roughly chopped
- 48 oz chicken or vegetable broth
- Salt, and pepper to taste
- Jalapeno, cayenne pepper optional
Directions:
- Add olive oil to a pot. Add your onions and garlic and sauté for 6-7 minutes or until soft.
- Add in your gemstone potatoes and cauliflower (including the leaves).
- Add in your chicken or vegetable broth until it covers the ingredients in your pot.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste and any other optional spiced. Top it off with grated parmesan cheese, fresh parsley, and other herbs to add more flavor!
- Bring your mixture to a simmer then reduce to medium-low heat and cover the pot. Let it cook for 25-30 minutes.
- Emulsify your mixture to make a smooth and creamy soup. Add to a bowl and garnish with bacon bits, croutons, cayenne pepper, or any toppings of your choosing.
- Enjoy!