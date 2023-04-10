BOUNTIFUL, UT (Good Things Utah) – Pretty things just taste better. The cookies from The Sugar Coated Sisters prove that to be true! Abigail Wright, owner of The Sugar Coated Sisters, told us about her company and what makes their cookies so special.

Abigail has been running her company out of her home for over a decade. She worked at a bakery many years ago which is where she found her passion. After she stopped working there, she would still make cookies all the time for her neighbors and friends. She and her husband were looking for an extra way to make income, and she realized her cookies were the perfect opportunity. She could make adorable cookies for any event from baptisms to baby showers, to birthday parties.

The recipe for their cookies is a family recipe, and it has been a fan favorite through the generations. Plus, Abigail has a degree in chemistry, and she has used her knowledge to perfect all the ingredients that go into her products.

Abigail and her husband are currently trying to adopt a baby to continue to grow their loving family. Right now, all the income from cookie sales is going directly into an adoption fund. To help her family make their dream happen, you can purchase some cookies for your next upcoming event. While they do not currently have a storefront, they sell their cookies by order only and offer pick-up in Bountiful, Draper, and Pleasant Grove. Place your orders on the website www.thesugarcoatedsisters.com and use code “Goodthingsutah” to get free delivery. No order is too big or too small, so give Abigail’s delicious treats a try!