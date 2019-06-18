Defining your room’s purpose

Do you need ideas for your new home, or are you looking to spruce things up a bit? Gatehouse No1 Furniture and Design has you covered. Stephanie Holdaway and Rachel Folkman stopped by GTU to talk about the custom furniture design and styling in their stunning parade home this year. They shared their design process so that you too can make your home just as stunning as Gatehouse No1 Furniture and Design can.

The design process:

Define the Room’s Purpose Inspiration and Color Palette Measure and Space Planning Customize Furniture and Fabric Install, Accessorize, and Style

Gatehouse offers a high level of design for any of their clients. Their signature design service creates the perfect space through custom furniture and accessories that will make your home practical for your lifestyle.

Their home, Parade Home #19, is one you won’t want to miss in the Utah Valley show. Run, don’t walk! The parade goes through June 22nd and is open daily from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Parade of Homes app or at the door of any home.

The address for home #19 is 1486 S. 1020 E. Orem, UT. Stop by the Gatehouse home and enter their giveaway. They will be giving away a chair worth $2,000! Just grab a paper at the parade house and take it to the store to enter! (There is a special offer on the back!)

Follow Gatehouse on Instagram @gatehouseno1 and search their hashtag #19theberkshires for more inspiration.

This segment includes sponsored content.