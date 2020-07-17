Alicea Arnold is the founder, creator and maker of Defined Skin Healing skincare. Her goal is to reach mothers-to-be, expecting mothers, and mothers post-partum. She’s carefully curated clean products that heal the skin during times of transition and change, wanting every mama to feel just as beautiful as the process they are going through!

Alicia caters to the hormonal changes a woman’s body goes through, telling us you matter, and your skin does too! We know that mothers often get lost in the stages of pregnancy through postpartum. So, where does that leave your skincare routine? Her products are for all skin types, textures and healing, providing the highest quality of natural products through clean organic ingredients by using the simplest formulas.

Watch Alicia take us through her incredible product descriptions here, then hop online to make your purchase! For all the viewers watching, she will be giving a 10% discount on your online order with using the code: WELCOME at checkout!

Happy shopping: www.definedskin.co instagram @definedskin

Meet Alicea in person at Pop up Markets this summer! Every Tuesday in July she’ll be at Brownies Brownies Brownies from 5 pm – 8 pm at 1751 S 1100 E in SLC. And the FeaturedFemale Market August 15th, from 10 am- 2 pm at 1537 w 400 s, Orem, UT!