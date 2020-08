Oh, come on. We all do it. We all have a super weird flavor combinations that we secretly love, but don’t reveal for fear of being judged. Well, Deena was bold and brought in three unique pairings today, and surprisingly, they were (almost) all well received!

First up was fritos and cottage cheese, followed by pickles on pizza, and soy sauce on popcorn! If you like salty, savory, crunchy goodness, this segment is for you!

Let us know if you give any of them a try, and how you like it!