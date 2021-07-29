Deena’s outdoor summer to-do list for the family

Deena’s back from Maternity leave, and telling us about the fun adventures she went on with her family during her time away! They had a blast exploring the great outdoors of our state. First up is Silver Lake! Up Big Cottonwood Canyon by Brighton, it’s an easy stroll around the lake, one where you can even push the stroller. Or, put the baby in a carrier (or leave the baby with a sitter) and take one of the two hikes offered to Lake Solitude or Twin Lakes, each around one mile.

Rockport Reservoir is a beautiful body of water roughly thirty minutes out of SLC to camp, kayak, or hang on the beach. Provo River is a hot spot to float and relax. Many people take drinks, snacks, even music as they relax and experience the river.

Deena’s favorite splash pad is the one at amphitheater park in Sandy. Bring a tent, and spend a good part of the day with lunch, water toys, and maybe even a trip to the ice cream truck when it drives up.

The Penguin Encounter at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is truly a special experience. After a brief training of what to expect, over twenty penguins waddle in to the private area to say hi to you and your family as you help with their fish feeding.

And if it’s too hot to get outside, get creative indoors! Deena’s five-year-old Charlie got a tent for campouts in his room to make things special for him during new baby time, as well as a photoshoot (your iphone works just fine) in costume of his favorite character!