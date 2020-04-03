Deena’s mom makes her tv debut! Salsa chicken, anyone?

Deena’s mom Lauren made her tv debut today! Staying safe at home, coming at you right from Deena’s kitchen, she showed viewers how to make a quick, easy, and comforting chicken salsa recipe.

-Six chicken breasts

-Two bottles of salsa

-Spanish rice

-Asparagus or any green

Slice and put in a pan

Pour in two bottles of salsa

Add any spices

Feel free to soak in salsa for an hour prior to cooking to soak up the flavors

Cook for 2 – 2 & 1/2 hours

Don’t boil, just simmer at medium, or just under

Turn up to brown toward the end

Keep a close eye to adjust the time and heat

When done, the chicken should be falling apart

Feel free to get creative with the number of chicken breasts and amount of salsa

Make an instant (or homemade Spanish rice)

Add a green like an asparagus

Enjoy!

And if you don’t feel like cooking, continue to “Save the Faves” by ordering takeout from local restaurants. Today’s shout-out was the tasty Zao! Have an idea for a spot you’d like to see featured? Let us know!