Deena shows us the Mother's Day t-shirt that she can't wait to wear – a big thanks to grandma and grandpa!
Why spring is the perfect season to fall in love – Scientifically speaking, we feel more euphoric in the Spring, delightful new growth springs up around us, triggering dopamine, the feel-good hormone. This high vibe makes us an attractant for love and if we then meet someone and feel in love, we get a dopamine turbo-boost. The joys are even better and the struggles don't feel as bad. Deena tells us how to know you are ready to take the plunge!
- And speaking of love, Jessica Biel is quick to give husband Justin Timberlake credit for building and maintaining their marriage’s strong foundation. The actress was asked what keeps their relationship alive at the premiere of her new true crime series, “Candy,” and she told Entertainment Tonight it was the “SexyBack” singer who came up with a mantra. “I’ll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: ‘We might be married, but we have to keep dating,’ and it’s so true,” she told the outlet. “You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together,” Biel continued. “It’s not always easy, as we all know, but those touch point moments make all the hard times palatable.”
- Finally, it’s the end of an era: On Tuesday, Apple announced it was discontinuing the manufacture of the iPod Touch, the last of the iPod models still being produced. The iPod was first introduced in 2001, with the company calling it “a breakthrough MP3 music player that packs up to 1,000 CD-quality songs into an ultra-portable, 6.5 ounce design that fits in your pocket.” How many items that cost $399 can you say really changed the world? For those who weren’t around, or who weren’t able to afford such a device 21 years ago, try to imagine what it was like to carry clunky CDs or cassette tapes everywhere you went if you wanted a variety in your music. Packing 1,000 of your favorite tunes was like a door to heaven opening up: the possibilities seemed endless.
Ever pop on your headphones to power walk for a few miles on the treadmill or around your neighborhood? Then you've already taken a 'Hot Girl Walk'. This now-TikTok-famous version of a moving meditation originated with University of Southern California student Mia Lind (or @exactlyliketheothergirls on TikTok), who was searching for "a type of exercise that I didn't dread," she tells POPSUGAR. "I realized the meditative element that comes with going on a long walk. I also felt that walking had a strong stigma as not being a valid form of exercise, so gave walking some rebranding as a hot girl walk!" Now, the hot girl walk is a full-fledged thing (with 136 million views on TikTok, and counting) — and Lind even owns a trademark to the phrase.