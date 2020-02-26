Deena’s favorite local picks!

The Moon Indigo is the most beautiful and delicate jewelry by Nina Marina. Every piece is made by Nina in her SLC studio. Most of the plants used in the designs are found locally or grown in her windowsill garden, where they are then carefully pressed between pages of an old book, dried over the course of many weeks, embedded in resin, cut, sanded and assembled into unique jewelry to be preserved for a lifetime. As a vegan and an activist, 10% of profits go to a local non-profit Ching Sanctuary which advocates for farm animals through rescue, education, and adoption. Find Moon Indigo on Instagram at instagram.com/themoonindigo/ and etsy.com/shop/moonindigojewelry





Nicole La Rue of Small Made Goods has traveled all over the world, and now calls Utah home. A graphic designer and illustrator, clients include Chatbooks, American Eagle, Oxford University, The Women’s March on Washington, and more. Find her clever items locally at Got Beauty in sugarhouse. Follow her at instagram.com/smallmadegoods and visit her website at smallmadegoods.com





Bard Bombs Apothecary by Daniel Fenton Anderson, are bath products based on Shakespeare’s works as well as custom orders. He uses themes, colors, scents, and foods referenced in Shakespeare’s plays to decide what goes into each one. The result is a pampering experience that allows users to engage in Shakespeare’s worlds with senses that we don’t normally get to use when enjoying his works. He takes sustainability into account when sourcing his ingredients, as well as upcycling packaging when boxing up orders to be as environmentally responsible as possible. Showcased today were The Tempest: which is a nautical Bard Bomb with a stormy swirl design, crisp aquatic scent, and lovely blue water -The Twelfth Night: cherry almond in honor of King’s cakes served with Twelfth Night celebrations. Half blue to represent the storm that starts the action of the play, and half yellow to represent Malvolio’s “questionable” fashion choices. The Richard II: rose petals, goat’s milk powder, and a moisturizing rose medallion. The Romeo & Juliet: the Original. Scented with a sweet blackberry tea, stuffed with an herbal tea soak in honor of the various herbs and potions that are featured in this play. Blush leaves the water a similar color. Follow his Instagram at instagram.com/bardbombs/ and shop at http://etsy.com/shop/BardBombApothecary