- On Good Things Utah this morning – Deena opened up this morning about just losing her dog of 16 years. Noodles passed away last Thursday night and Deena says the pain she has been going through is like nothing she ever imagined. “Noodles was my first pet, my only pet. He was a soul mate. There’s nothing like a first time, for anything, and never having experienced this before, I couldn’t believe the weight of the responsibility of when to say when.” Deena says she wouldn’t trade the time with Noodles for any amount of pain, but this has been brutal to go through.
- Plus, it’s the circle of life on GTU this morning – our own former host Brianne Johnson just gave birth to a baby girl over the weekend. Jazzy Caroline Johnson was born on October 19, 2023 at 4:10am weighing 7lbs 3oz. We are so excited for Brianne and her growing family! And while we are speaking of expanding our GTU family, we want to congratulate our former host Jessie Miller for her bundle of joy, Banks Arthur Miller born September 21, 2023 at 5:37pm weighing 7lbs 2oz. We can’t wait to meet both of the brand new babies and we hope you join us this morning on GTU for these Hot Topics and so much more.
